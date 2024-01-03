Kofi Mole, while performing at the Mim Life Concert in Tema, brought viral sensation Chairman on stage

The artiste gave Chairman the microphone to sing some of his tunes, and the crowd cheered him on loudly

Videos of the beautiful moment went viral on social media, with many Ghanaians praising Mole for the beautiful gesture

Ghanaian rapper and singer Kofi Mole thrilled his fans with a special guest appearance at the Mim Life Concert held in Tema on Monday night.

Kofi Mole Brings Viral Sensation 'Chairman' On Stage Photo Source: tema jesus

The artiste, who was one of the headline acts of the show, brought viral sensation Chairman on stage to join him in performing some of his hit songs.

Chairman, who is a special needs person, became an internet sensation after his antics and funny personality captured in videos went viral on social media.

The crowd went wild as they saw Chairman on stage, holding the microphone and singing some of Kofi Mole's tunes, such as Don't Be Late and Aposor Love. The MC for the night, who was visibly impressed by Chairman's confidence, hugged him and praised him for his passion.

Videos of the beautiful moment were shared online by many fans and celebrities, who commended Kofi Mole for the beautiful gesture and applauded Chairman for his performance.

Chairman and Kofi Mole warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kojoantwi756 said:

kofi mole God bless you for giving chairman opportunity to showcase his talent

Pizzaro commented:

aswear he's better than Grand P

Weir_do❤️ wrote:

Chairman heart has been broken before

sCyPe GH wrote:

Big respect for Mole, Mole you made chairmooo happy for his entire life ''POD'' people of determination

King Promise and a fan

In another story, King Promise, while performing during his Promiseland concert on December 26, gave a beautiful fan he spotted a kiss.

The musician, while on stage, noticed a very beautiful lady in the front row, stretched out his hands and gave the lady a kiss on the hand as she held his.

A video of the beautiful moment was shared by blogger GH Kwaku on his Instagram page, and it warmed the hearts of social media users.

