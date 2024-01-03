Junka Town actor Too Much was spotted by some fans in the UK, and expressed excitement after seeing him

In the video, the fans interacted with Too Much, cracking jokes and connecting with him as they welcomed him to the UK

The video was shared by one of the fans on TikTok, and in the comments, many Ghanaians pointed out how good Too Much was looking

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Too Much, who rose to fame with his role in the hit series Junka Town, was recently spotted by some of his fans in the UK. The fans were thrilled to see him and expressed their excitement in a video that was shared on TikTok.

In the video, the fans could be seen interacting with Too Much, cracking jokes and connecting with him as they welcomed him to the UK. They also praised his appearance and style, saying that he looked good and fresh. Too Much, who seemed to be enjoying the attention, thanked them for their support and love.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians commenting on how happy they were to see Too Much doing well and representing Ghana abroad. Some also encouraged him not to come back to Ghana, explaining that life overseas was better than in Ghana.

Too Much narrates his struggles

In another story, Too Much, in an interview with Kwaku Manu, recounted his stowaway experience from Takoradi to Rotterdam, Holland.

The actor said the urge to make it pushed him to sneak into a cocoa container being transported from Ghana to Europe.

Too Much recounted the harrowing experience in the shipping container and what he and his compatriots had to do to survive.

