Failatu Abdul-Razak, attempting the world cooking record, demonstrated remarkable energy by dancing the 'tora' after reaching 46 hours

In a video, she danced with a group of ladies, showcasing strength and resilience to the amazement of many

Several people on social media commended her for the display of determination and resilience

The Ghanaian lady attempting to break the world cooking record has showed that she has the energy to keep going for days.

Failatu Abdul-Razak proved this by doing the 'tora' dance with a group of ladies as they cheered her on after she had reached the 46th hour.

In a video on social media, Chef Faila was seen in her cooking booth dancing with her assistant while the ladies did theirs outside of the booth to cheer the audience.

A collage of Failatu doing the 'tora' dance in the booth while the dancers dance outside Photo credit: @FailaAbdulRazak & @fariedfab4 (Twitter)

Many people praised her for the showcase of great strength and resilience.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @fariedfab4 on X, formally Twitter. Read some below:

@ofosu_jeffery said:

This lady can cook 10 days swears, 46hrs but she looks like she’s about to start

@iamfordjour wrote:

Srem nii na wode no b3 di agor)??

@kofiprince_ said:

As an Akan man, I’ve never doubted my siblings from the Northern part of this country. You guys are built different and I love that. God bless our homeland Ghana. Let’s gooo Faila. ❤️

@SalamChase wrote:

I for once never doubted the strength of my siblings from the northern part of Ghana ,they are every strong both physically,mentally and spiritually,we can go up to 1000 hours ❤️

@Benjaggas2 said:

I love the display of culture #FAILACOOKATHON

@Enilart said:

I bet she can even go for 10days. Northerners are built different.

@JJCubes wrote:

If you’ve ever lived in the Northern Territory you will understand that the energy levels of the people here is different

@Shekira31383888 said:

My Friend said she follow ern Husband do the Army training some

