In a video from the Black Stars training camp, Salis could be seen joking with the national team coach, Chris Hughton, playing a hard shot at him

The pair were warming up exchanging passes when Salis intentionally played the final pass hard at the coach, smashing it against his leg

The humorous video had many Ghanaians laughing at the naughty antics of Salis, while others wished the team the best

Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed showed his playful side in a video from the Black Stars training camp, where he pranked the national team coach, Chris Hughton, with a hard shot at him.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, captured the hilarious moment when Salis and Hughton were warming up by exchanging passes, and Salis decided to spice things up by playing the final pass with full force, hitting Hughton’s leg.

Hughton, who was caught off guard by the unexpected shot, lifted his leg in pain and muttered something to Salis, who started laughing.

The video has received a lot of reactions from Ghanaians, who found the prank amusing and entertaining. Some praised Salis for his sense of humour and his seemingly good relationship with Hughton, while others wished the team the best of luck ahead of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which commences this January.

Salis and Chris Hughton spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mr. Frimpong said:

Salis will no make it heaven

Sir AiK wrote:

heeerrrhhhh Salis no dey respect, this Madina boy

Paige limit reacted:

Coach second kick was like “Mawu ooo anfa “

Lampard yewne commented:

We don’t want any excuse this time bring us the trophy

