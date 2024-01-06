Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya was overjoyed when he met American DJ and record producer DJ Khaled while vacationing with his wife in Barbados

They took pictures together and in a video, he asked the Popstar crooner about his love for Ghanaian rapper black Sherif, and when he would be visiting Ghana, among other things

The meet-up excited many Ghanaians as they applauded Wode Maya in the comments

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya met American DJ and record producer DJ Khaled in Barbados, and photos and videos have circulated on social media.

Wode Maya meets DJ Khaled. Image Credit: @ameyaw112 and @mrghanababy

Source: Instagram

Wode Maya meets DJ Khaled in Barbados

Wode Maya took to his Instagram page to share a picture he took with DJ Khaled as they beamed with smiles while posing for the camera.

Meeting the American DJ and record producer for the first time, with excitement, Wode Maya asked him questions about Black Sherif, and his plans to visit Ghana among other things.

In the video, DJ Khaled revealed that his viral video of him jamming to Black Sherif's Kweku the Traveller hit song was because the song touches the soul.

He further disclosed that he has never been together and he hopes to visit one day, the Ghanaian YouTuber then officially invited him to the motherland.

The Wild Thoughts crooner asked Wode Maya whether he had moved to Barbados, and he responded by saying that he travels around the world to make YouTube videos.

Lovely photo of Wode Maya and DJ Khaled in Barbados.

Ghanaians react as Wode Maya meets DJ Khaled in Barbados

Below are some of the reactions as Wode Maya met DJ Khaled in Barbados.

cookieteegh said:

Another one!

mistrudy said:

Go baby! We made it in life oh!

abeikusantana said:

Awesome

kasmanfashion said:

See how he's having a nice talk with him. Ghana anka yaanom won't give u the chance

occupygh_ said:

This is nice

kwesiiseverywhere said:

This is crazy chaley

griffgalexxzee said:

He needs to come to Ghana

jeff_tyga1 said:

Touch your soul you know, YAYA KK

Video of DJ Khaled speaking about Black Sherif, visiting Ghana and more.

Wode Maya drinks cocoa juice for the first time in the video

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian YouTuber Wodemaya shared his first encounter with cocoa juice in Suriname, despite owning a cocoa farm.

He expressed his enjoyment and interest in learning how to make the beverage, surprising fans with his newfound discovery.

Viewers eagerly expressed their desire to taste cocoa juice, too, showcasing the global appeal of Wodemaya's cultural exploration videos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh