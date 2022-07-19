Dj Khaled has expressed love for Black Sherif's music and has shared photos of the artiste on his social media pages

The renowned Dj could not hold back his love for Black Sherif's music as he mentioned how much Sherif's song touched him

Ghanaians could not hold back their excitement after Khaled shared photos of Black Sherif on his social media pages.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Renowned music personality, Dj Khaled, has stirred up excitement amongst Ghanaians after he shared photos of Black Sherif on his social media pages.

The music idol was previously spotted jamming to Blacko's Kweku The Traveller as he shared a screenshot of the song on his Instagram story.

Dj Khaled and Black Sherif Source: djkhaled, blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Hours later, Khaled has followed up his interest in Sherif's music by openly praising him. He took to his social media pages to share photos of Black Sherif and added the caption ''music that touches the soul.''

It is obvious that Khaled is in love with the Ghanaian superstar's jams, and with Khaled's latest album still in the works, it would be no surprise if a ground-breaking collaboration between the two happens.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaians were very excited for Sherif and expressed joy over how far Kweku keeps travelling in the music scene.

AsieduMends wrote:

DJ Khaled is now a sad boy member , hahaha Killa Blacko to the world

KniiLante was excited for Sherif as he said:

The whole Ghana dey your back

Cocoatea57 also wrote:

Blacko will bring Grammy to The Rap side of the music industry Same as Shatta wale will bring it to the DanceHall Side.

Black Sherif: Video Of Kwaku The Traveller Rapper At 2019 MTN Hitmaker Drops, He's Always Been Confident

In other news, Black Sherif recently revealed that he once auditioned to be a contestant in the music reality show, MTN Hitmaker.

A video has popped up showing Black Sherif performing Okyeame Kwame's Woara at the 2019 edition (season 8) of Hitmaker to the admiration of the judges.

Even though Sherif impressed the judges who praised his confidence, he could not make it into the finals of the competition, which was eventually won by Lasmid.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh