Ghanaian YouTuber Wodemaya shared his first encounter with cocoa juice in Suriname, despite owning a cocoa farm

He expressed his enjoyment and interest in learning how to make the beverage, surprising fans with his newfound discovery

Viewers eagerly expressed their desire to taste cocoa juice, too, showcasing the global appeal of Wodemaya's cultural exploration videos

Renowned Ghanaian YouTuber Wodemaya recently delighted fans with a video showcasing his first encounter with cocoa juice in Suriname.

Despite owning a cocoa farm in Ghana, this was his initial introduction to the unique beverage. Surprised by the novelty, Wodemaya tasted the cocoa juice for the first time and found it enjoyable, expressing his desire to learn how to make it himself.

In the video shared on Facebook, Wodemaya's genuine enthusiasm resonated with viewers. Many followers also expressed their eagerness to taste cocoa juice, indicating the widespread interest generated by his experience.

A collage of Wode Maya's reaction after tasting the cocoa juice Photo credit: @Wodemaya Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian YouTuber's willingness to embrace and share new cultural experiences with his audience highlights his continuous exploration of diverse traditions and foods.

Wodemaya's video not only shed light on the lesser-known cocoa juice but also emphasized the global appeal of his content.

Through his adventures, he continues to bridge cultural gaps and foster curiosity about unique culinary delights, captivating audiences worldwide.

His openness to trying new things enriches his experiences and educates and entertains his ever-growing fanbase, creating a sense of connection and shared discovery among viewers.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

@Natasha Wisdom said:

You giving me ideas here

@Wodemaya responded:

Natasha Wisdom heheheh you have to pay for the idea

@Patricia Lirri wrote:

I'm going to look for cocoa and make juice

@Dzifa Kugbega said:

I am imagining the taste of the coco juice. That’s something to definitively bring to Ghana.

@Sheku Waiso Momodu wrote:

Plenty of it can lead one to be drunk, have witness and done it my self.just enjoy that little tips

@Ernest Asafo-Adjei said:

Would love to try that

@Marjorie Brown wrote:

I am sure that's good...I use to eat the outer part of the cocoa seeds as a child growing up in Jamaica. It is sweet! The juice is probably made like we make sour sop juice at home

Wode Maya gets a Schengen visa in 24 hours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya compared the visa acquisition process of some European and African states.

In a Facebook post, he said it took him less than one day to acquire a Schengen visa, but an African country kept his documents for about three months before granting his visa.

Several people commented on his post on Facebook.

Wode Maya's mum takes a flight for the first time

Meanwhile, Wode Maya gave his mother an unforgettable experience. As she's popularly referred, Aunty Maggie went on her first international trip.

According to her son, she cried and wished he husband was still alive to enjoy with her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh