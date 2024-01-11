Ghanaian highlife singers Becca and Kwabena Kwabena are planning a concert this year

Popular Ghanaian singers Kwabena Kwabena and Becca have excited their fans after they announced that they'll be hosting a concert this year.

The two crooners met to have a chat and they realised it had been long since they made a song or had a concert together.

In a video, Becca noted that the last time they worked together was when they made the song U Lied To Me, which was several years ago.

They then discussed the possibility of having a concert since it's been so long and agreed to have one on February 14, which happens to be Valentine's Day.

The singers, however, did not give any details about the venue and time for their upcoming event.

Watch the video below:

Becca and Kwabena Kwabena's last song together was released back in 2007 to national acclaim. Since then, the two have gone on to do their own projects, featuring artistes like Tiwa Savage, Busiswa, Bisa Kdei, and many others.

Netizens react to the video

Excited fans took to the comment section to express their joy. Some comments have been compiled below.

