Becca And Kwabena Kwabena Planning A Concert On Valentine's Day, Netizens Excited
- Ghanaian highlife singers Becca and Kwabena Kwabena are planning a concert this year
- The two met to discuss a possible show together and they agreed to have a concert on February 14, which happens to be Valentine's Day
- After the video was uploaded online, their fans took to the comment section to express their joy and anticipation of the concert
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make YEN Better Now.
Popular Ghanaian singers Kwabena Kwabena and Becca have excited their fans after they announced that they'll be hosting a concert this year.
The two crooners met to have a chat and they realised it had been long since they made a song or had a concert together.
Becca and Kwabena Kwabena
In a video, Becca noted that the last time they worked together was when they made the song U Lied To Me, which was several years ago.
They then discussed the possibility of having a concert since it's been so long and agreed to have one on February 14, which happens to be Valentine's Day.
The singers, however, did not give any details about the venue and time for their upcoming event.
Watch the video below:
Becca and Kwabena Kwabena's last song together was released back in 2007 to national acclaim. Since then, the two have gone on to do their own projects, featuring artistes like Tiwa Savage, Busiswa, Bisa Kdei, and many others.
Netizens react to the video
Excited fans took to the comment section to express their joy. Some comments have been compiled below.
staceyamoatenggh said:
I am smiling gleefully
empress_gifty said:
Can't wait
issah_ahmed added:
We miss you music
drgraceb added:
can’t waittt
kwame_HANSON said:
Mr George
houseofadiepena added:
My two favorites
Becca Causes Stir As She Shows Off Her Face Without Makeup On Instagram
YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Becca had caused a massive stir online after she posted a no-makeup photo on her Instagram page.
The chief executive officer of Kora Spa looked sporty in a white Dolce & Gabbana top paired with black pants while rocking green René Caovilla Margot 120mm leather sandals.
The African Woman hitmaker looked fabulous in fringe hairstyle as she wore different designer earrings and bracelets to complete her look.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh