Ghanaians Fail To Recognise Becca As She Rocks Silky Dress: "She Should Change Her Bleaching Cream"
- Ghanaian musician Becca has caused a stir with her fabulous outfit and hairstyle at a star-studded event
- The celebrity mother flauneted her smooth skin in a daring ensemble and hairstyle
- Some social media users have commented on Becca's exquisite look in the viral videos
Ghanaian musician Becca was among the famous female celebrities who graced the launch of a new salon in East Legon.
The chief executive officer of Kora Spa looked elegant in a halterneck, long silky dress that she styled with a designer bag.
Rebecca Acheampong, popularly called Becca, wore an expensive black fringe hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.
The African Woman hitmaker accessorised with an expensive gold necklace that matched her wedding ring.
Becca and Stacy Amoateng inspire their fans with their friendship goals
Famous and hardworking female celebrities Becca and Stacy Amoateng were spotted at the star-studded event showing off their dance moves.
Ghanaian media personality Stacy Amoateng looked classy in the colourful two-piece outfit and long braided hairstyle to complete her look.
Some social media users have commented on Becca's new look
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
borgnation_mc stated:
The chocolate colour was gorgeous and attractive. What am I seeing now?
nda_lazu stated:
When the whitening is not whitening, your knuckles will expose you
nana1_rbi stated:
She didn't bleach her armpit too
Dorkenventures stated:
Nigerians love bleaching
cashbrown_8 stated:
Eii Caro White
ur_boo_favourite_crush stated:
Now that you have changed your colour, how all the angels identify you at the heaven gate
Ghanaians blast Diana Asamoah as she explains why NPP will win the 2024 elections; "How much were you paid?"
jemima9397 stated:
LET BECCA BREATHE. U CAN'T DECIDE WHAT SHE DOES WITH HER BODY. I LOVE HER
iam_pinnacle stated:
Eeeiii, Becca is fair now
khary_ne stated:
Perfect white
de_ark_media stated:
She’s the primary reason why the 10-second Hilda girl is saying nonsense that Ghanaian girls love Nigerians over Ghanaian guys
