Engineers and Planners founder Ibrahim Mahama has an automobile collection, two boats, and a private jet

His expensive whips include a Porsche 911 Turbo S and a 2023 G Wagon, which he used in a recent Instagram video

YEN.com.gh captures two occasions when the billionaire flaunted his expensive cars and other expensive properties

Ibrahim Mahama, the founder of Engineers and Planners, owns and runs impressive business establishments, a phenomenal car collection, luxurious boats, and a private jet.

His car collection includes a 2023 G Wagon used in a recent video posted on his Instagram account.

2 times Ibrahim Mahama flaunted his luxurious G Wagon, Boats, and private jet. Photo credit: ibrahim_mahama_71.

Source: Instagram

The business owner recently gave fans and followers a peek at the luxurious whip when he parked at an airport and hopped into his private jet.

Aside from the G Wagon, one of the most treasured vehicles in his collection is the Porsche 911 Turbo S. His Porsche 911 Turbo S won the fastest car at the 2022 Ghana Launch Control hosted by the BMW Club.

YEN.com.gh features two times the businessman flaunted his deluxe G Wagon, boats, and private jet.

Ibrahim Mahama shows off his G Wagon and private jet in the video below:

Busines founder captures his deluxe boats.

Ibrahim Mahama shops from boutique selling GH¢14,000 slippers

Still on the businessman, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama got a new pair of shoes from Savile Row, one of Ghana's most expensive fashion houses.

The Engineers and Planners founder was spotted enjoying himself while looking at high-priced shoes with the owner.

Nana Sarfo and Ibrahim Mahama are East Legon Executive Fitness Club members.

Ibrahim Mahama motivates Visual Arts students in the Asanti Region

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama visited students of TI Ahmadiyya.

The wealthy businessman was a guest speaker at the school's Visual Arts Department event in Kumasi. The students were excited to meet one of Ghana's famous millionaires.

Pictures and videos taken at the event on March 2, 2023, have won the hearts of many after they were shared on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh