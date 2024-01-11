Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene has been spotted with fast-rising afrobeat singer Amaarae

In the photos, the duo were sitting together discussing a possible collaboration that has excited netizens

Kuami Eugene captioned the photo, "Fancy," suggesting that they might have a new song coming out soon

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer Kuami Eugene has been spotted with Amaarae in new pictures shared online.

The duo met for what looks like a discussion about a possible collaboration in the near future.

Kuami Eugene: Singer seen with Amaarae, rumors about a new song swell. Photo: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene and Amaarae

Sharing the photos on his page, Kuami Eugene used the caption, "Fancy," which suggested that they've been working on a song together that might be released soon.

Eugene wore a black top with black pants and styled it with a red bandana and shades. Amaarae also wore baggy jeans and crocks.

Amaarae career

After releasing her global hit song Sad Girls Luv Money, Amaarae has gone on to make a name for herself in the industry with the follow-up release of her Fountain Baby album.

Netizens react to the photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See some below.

ewuramaidol said:

So this is Amaarae oh see ❤️she really putting Ghana on the map

99th dream said:

Rock star ⭐️ number one ☝️

audrey.buah added:

okayyyyyyyyyy

sumailaabu said:

Now I can sleep @amaarae and @kuamieugene

kobby_raay added:

This is so random. The collaboration would be fire moom

mannyfatawu643 said:

Rockstar is taken over 2024 and beyond

cantonaasis added:

Wo hu no sei a na wahu s3 akoa no b3 drop hit….kunkurukuuku

zozo.zeddyrockstar added:

Kuami Eugene you're a blessing to the Ghana Music Industry and this Year 2024 we go celebrate your victory

