Singer Amaarae has announced that contrary to earlier plans, she won't be performing at this year's VGMAs

The Ghanaian-American music sensation explained that the date the organisers of VGMA chose, May 6, 2023, was unsuitable

She also disclosed that she will be travelling out of Ghana to promote her album and so will not be able to be at the music awards event

The management of the beautiful Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae has announced that the artiste won't perform at this year's VGMAs.

In a statement, the artiste's management explained that there had been discussions with the VGMA team spanning the last three years for the 2023 edition of the music awards to align with the artiste schedules.

However, Charterhouse, the event organisers settled on a date that is unfavourable for the singer.

"This year, our teams aligned on May 13th as initially proposed by the VGMA team. Unfortunately, due to the late shift in the awards date, Amaarae will not be performing at this year's VGMAs," the statement said.

Amaarae will be promoting her new album

The statement explained further that the popular singer known in private life as Ama Serwaa Genfi will be travelling out of Ghana to promote her album.

Her management said she will not be home in time for the VGMAs on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

"Much as Tearn Arnaarae and Charterhouse are disappointed that Amaarae cannot be at this year's awards, we both look forward to her participation in the VGMAs and hope to be able to align for next year's event," the statement indicated.

The singer was Apple Music Africa’s Favourite New Artiste in April 2017.

She has been featured in the much-anticipated sequel of Black Panther, Wakanda Forever.

