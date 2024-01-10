Black Sherif has been adjudged the Best Male Artiste at the prestigious 2024 YEN Awards, making it the second time he has won the award

The YEN team presented Black Sherif with his plaque at his 22nd birthday celebration, and he was all smiles after receiving it

He faced stiff competition from well-respected musicians such as Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, King Promise, and Stonebwoy

Ghanaian rapper and singer Black Sherif has been crowned the Best Male Artiste at the 2024 YEN Awards, which honour the achievements of celebrities and entertainers in Ghana.

Black Sherif Adjudged Best Male Artiste At 2024 YEN Awards Photo Source: YEN.com.gh

Source: TikTok

The award was presented to him by the YEN team at his 22nd birthday celebration, which was attended by his fans, friends, and fellow musicians. Black Sherif had an expression of gratitude and joy on his face after receiving the plaque.

Black Sherif faced stiff competition from other well-respected and popular musicians such as Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, King Promise, and Stonebwoy, who were also nominated in the same category. However, his hit songs, such as Yaya and Simmer Down, earned him the votes and admiration of the public and the judges.

The YEN Awards, which are organized by YEN.com.gh, seek to reward celebrities and other entertainers for their sterling works within the year under review. The awards cover various fields, such as music, movies, comedy, sports, fashion, and social media. Check out the full list of winners here.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Black Sherif's new song

In another story, Black Sherif dropped a touching song on his 22nd birthday, talking about his struggles and the burden on his shoulders.

In the song, the musician also addressed rumours being peddled that he had sold his soul to the devil.

The tune touched the hearts of many Ghanaians who could relate to the lyrics of the song and praised Black Sherif's artistry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh