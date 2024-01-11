A video of a macho man bragging about his physical qualities has gone viral

In the TikTok video, the man was seen praising himself as the most handsome person and bragged that he could get any woman he wanted

Netizens who saw the video couldn't help but laugh at the man's sense of humor

A macho man has sent social media into a frenzy after he posted a video of himself bragging about his physique.

The man who has the handle @official_amaana on TikTok posted the self-recorded video to flaunt his body online.

Macho man causes frenzy

Since it was posted on TikTok, the video has gathered about 160 likes and many comments. He could be heard calling himself classic and worthy of worship by ladies who come his way.

The man flaunted his hard, muscular body and also said he could take the girlfriend of any guy if he wanted because he's handsome and strong, adding that his two ear piercings alone can make any lady fall for him.

Macho men trend

Recently, macho men have become more open and free online. Earlier, one was seen attacking a policeman. He bolted out of the car with god-like wrath as his towering and masculine figure overshadowed the police who looked like Lilliputians before him. He grabbed the nearest officer and flung him across the street.

Another also stormed Faila's cook-a-thon to demand food and complained bitterly till he was served.

Netizens react to the video

