Macho Man Brags About His Physical Qualities In Video, Netizens Laugh Hard
- A video of a macho man bragging about his physical qualities has gone viral
- In the TikTok video, the man was seen praising himself as the most handsome person and bragged that he could get any woman he wanted
- Netizens who saw the video couldn't help but laugh at the man's sense of humor
A macho man has sent social media into a frenzy after he posted a video of himself bragging about his physique.
The man who has the handle @official_amaana on TikTok posted the self-recorded video to flaunt his body online.
Macho man causes frenzy
Since it was posted on TikTok, the video has gathered about 160 likes and many comments. He could be heard calling himself classic and worthy of worship by ladies who come his way.
The man flaunted his hard, muscular body and also said he could take the girlfriend of any guy if he wanted because he's handsome and strong, adding that his two ear piercings alone can make any lady fall for him.
Macho men trend
Recently, macho men have become more open and free online. Earlier, one was seen attacking a policeman. He bolted out of the car with god-like wrath as his towering and masculine figure overshadowed the police who looked like Lilliputians before him. He grabbed the nearest officer and flung him across the street.
Another also stormed Faila's cook-a-thon to demand food and complained bitterly till he was served.
Netizens react to the video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments made under the video.
wycliffe said:
nkawa, rocks, gye nyame
21_ethics said:
Obaa biaa dream
quajobreezy added:
Monne macho-man Fo) ah kapr3 nni mo botom nu Aboa
1balmain said:
WO VIDEOS Y3 BORING
BIGBOYNSHA said:
ala aamana
Code Micky: Well Built Man Storms ATU Lecture Hall, Sacks Content Creator From His Desk In Video
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Youtuber Code Micky had been sacked from his seat by a macho man in a classroom.
The video, which has gone viral on social media, captured the moment the young man walked in shirtless while students were seated waiting for the lecturer to arrive. He then approached Code Micky, who was sitting in the front row, and told him that he did not want any other desk than the one he was seated on.
