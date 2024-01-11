An adorable video of Stonebwoy and his son L Janam Joachim dancing while his daughter Catherine Jidula played the piano has warmed many hearts on social media

The little girl played the famous Christmas song, Jingle Bells and the Happy Birthday theme song

Many people were impressed with her talent, and they cheered her on in the comments

A video of dancehall musician Stonebwoy and his son L Janam Joachim Satekla, dancing while his daughter Catherine Jidula Satekla played the piano has warmed many hearts online.

Stonebwoy and his kids. Image Credit: @jidulaxii and @janam.ljr

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's daughter impresses many with her piano skills

The adorable video was shared on the Instagram page of Catherine Jidula Satekla, @jidulaxii, and in the caption, she revealed that she had been taking piano lessons.

Therefore, she wanted to show her fans and her family what she had learned and what songs she could play on the musical instrument.

"Practicing my piano skills with daddy and Janam. @stonebwoy @janam.ljr," she wrote.

Catherine Jidula played the famous Christmas song, Jingle Bells and the Happy Birthday theme song while the Gidigba crooner and his son L Janam Joachim showed their support by dancing behind her.

Video of Stonebwoy having a good time with his children, Jidula and Janam.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of stonebwoy spending quality time with his kids

The video of Stonebwoy's daughter Catherine-Jidula playing the piano while her father and younger brother danced melted many hearts. Below are some of the reactions:

sedinakporsu said:

Bravooooo that's my girl right there. Wow.

efua.panyinn said:

More than ALICIA KEYS ! such a talented girl

real_enah said:

Janam is so funny

ruthobeng16 said:

Awesome little princess , you learning so fast

r_enam_ said:

Backup dancers do all

_chairman_hay said:

So talented. Keep it up my star. Can’t wait to see you on a bigger stage

mercyjacquelyn said:

This is Beautiful❤️

