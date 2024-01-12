A video of famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya's supposed doppelganger has sparked a massive frenzy

The content creator posted the incredible footage with a caption on his vibrant social media account on Thursday, January 11

Fans and media personalities such as Abeiku Santana and Ameyaw Debrah shared their thoughts on the clip

A video of the lookalike of famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has generated a massive buzz after the clip surfaced on social media, notably X.

Wode Maya, born Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, shared the incredible footage on his X page with over 175,000 followers.

Wode Maya shares video of his lookalike.

The YouTuber, however, cackled over the clip showing his supposed doppelganger.

"Wodemaya's Lookalike Spotted In Suriname," he captioned the footage with a laughing emoji.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the clip of Wode Maya's lookalike

Media personalities, including Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah and fans, reacted to the clip.

@AbeikuSantana said:

Wow, almost.

@AmeyawDebrah commented:

Our twin.

@GeoWordz indicated:

This one is fresher o. Wode be worried.

@Bodman_001 reacted:

His smile is cute.

@KwadwoPB asked:

No be your twin brother that?

@iruthpixels claimed:

Photocopy.

@Ikechukwuisking posted:

This one don carry looklike enter Caribbean country.

@JuicyCFC suggested:

Try meet him and take a picture together. would make his day.

@PhredWin commented:

Lookalike business dey boom.

Wode Maya chills inside waterfront apartment

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya showed off the stunning interior of his Malawi-based apartment.

The acclaimed content creator posted the video showing the tasteful interior and a glimpse of the apartment's exterior.

Wode Maya, in the video footage seen by YEN.com.gh, said he visited the country to see Lake Malawi in Salima. He said since arriving in the country, a company financed his accommodation.

Wode Maya reveals he earns between $30,000 and $50,000 monthly

Also, YEN.com.gh Wode Maya disclosed that he rakes up between $30,000 and $50,000 monthly from his vibrant channel.

The celebrated content creator, who made history as Ghana's first YouTuber to attain one million subscribers on the video hosting platform, claimed he earns the amount on only views.

Wode Maya opened up about his YouTube income at The Shine Summit hosted by Ghanaian Blogger Augustus Koranteng Kyei, known popularly as Kobby Kyei, on Friday, June 2.

