Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has expressed eagerness for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which kicks off on Saturday, January 13.

In a sweet video, the Black Stars player whipped up fans' interest as he expressed excitement.

Mohammed Kudus delights fans with video about AFCON 2024.

Kudus gleefully indicated that he could not wait for the games to start as he looked straight into the camera.

''Hi Ghanaian fans, I'm happy to be here. I can't wait for the tournament to start. Let's go Ghana," he said in the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

Host nation Ivory Coast will take on Guinea-Bissau in the tournament's opener at the National Stadium of Ivory Coast (Stade Olympique d'Ebimpé).

Watch the video here.

Reactions to the video of Kudus

Peeps gushed over the Black Stars player.

@baahrichard5 commented:

Boy is ready then Ghana is ready.

@Levislee mentioned:

We love you Star Boy.

@KingNana2068115 reacted:

StaRBwoy!

@Addai92397356 indicated:

We love you but please release the ball real quick when the need be. That's all we're asking. I guess that will fetch us some significance.

@Darlingtonjr1 commented:

The boom tear me o.

