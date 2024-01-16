Ras Nene won the Best Actor award at the YEN Entertainment Awards and was presented with his plaque in private

The actor, who was with a few of his crew members, was super excited to receive the award and expressed gratitude

The actor thanked YEN.com.gh for recognising his work and also gave credit to his team members for contributing to his success

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Ras Nene has won the Best Actor award at the YEN Entertainment Awards. The year before, he won the award for Best Comedian. The actor was presented with his award in person by a representative of YEN.com.gh.

Ras Nene Wins Best Actor Photo Source: official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

The actor, who was with a few of his crew members, was super excited to receive the award and expressed gratitude to his fans and supporters.

The actor thanked YEN.com.gh for recognising his work and credited his team members for contributing to his success. He said:

I am grateful to YEN for this award; YEN is a reputable organisation, so receiving this award from them is a big deal. I don’t do this alone; my team has contributed to my success, too. I am pleading with all Ghanaians to give YEN a follow on all their social media platforms.

Ras Nene started his acting career in the 2000s and has since appeared in numerous movies. He is also a producer and director and has his own YouTube channel, where he posts comedy skits.

The YEN Entertainment Awards is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of Ghanaian entertainers in various fields, such as music, film, comedy, fashion, and sports. The awards are voted on by the public, and the winners are announced on the YEN.com.gh website and social media platforms.

Black Sherif wins Best Artiste

In a related story, Black Sherif has been adjudged the Best Male Artiste at the prestigious 2024 YEN Awards, making it the second time he has won the award.

The YEN team presented Black Sherif with his plaque at his 22nd birthday celebration, and he was all smiles after receiving it.

He faced stiff competition from well-respected musicians such as Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, King Promise, and Stonebwoy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh