Your authoritative all-round online news website YEN.com.gh has launched the 2024 edition of its YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs).

Established in 2022, the upcoming awards is the second edition and will continue our efforts to reward some of the personalities who have made a mark in their various ields of expertise and are riding the waves of prominence and popularity.

YEN has released nominations YEN Entertainment Awards 2024

What is YEN Awards?

The YEN Entertainment Awards is a scheme that recognizes hardworking Ghanaian entertainers who have made a mark in their fields.

It rewards persons of interest who have touched the lives of others through philanthropy, education or innovation.

The year under review for this year's nominations and awards event is 2023.

Award Categories

YEN.com.gh has streamlined the categories to 11, with all nominees duly deserving of a place in their respective categories.

Below are the categories:

Actor of the Year

The Actor of the Year category seeks to recognise male movie stars whose works (performances in movies and series) impressed fans the most. Bill Asamoah, Lil Win, Adjetey Anang, and Ras Nene (Dr Likee) are the nominees.

Actress of the Year

The Actress of the Year category appreciates the efforts of female movie stars whose performances in movies and series within the year have made the biggest impressions on fans. Naa Ashorkor, Gloria Sarfo, Nadia Buari, and Queenstar Anaafi will be competing in this category.

Male Artiste Of The Year

The Artiste of the Year (Male) category seeks to recognise the best Ghanaian male musician of the year in terms of performances, songs or albums released, and general impact in 2022. The nominees in this category include Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and King Promise.

Female Artiste of the Year

The Artiste of the Year (Female) category seeks to recognise the best female musician of the year in terms of performances, songs or albums released, and general impact in 2022. For their exploits, Piesie Esther, Joyce Blessing, Sefa, Wendy Shay, and Gykie have been shortlisted in this category.

Most Fashionable Celeb Of The Year (Male)

This category goes to male Ghanaian entertainers whose fashion styles impressed their followers within the year. Osebo, Nana Safo (Saville Row), Godwin Asediba, and Wesley Kesse are the nominees.

Most Fashionable Celeb Of The Year (Female)

This category rewards female Ghanaian entertainers whose fashion styles impressed their followers or became talking points within the year. Nana Ama McBrown, Serwaa Amihere, Jackie Appiah, Anita Akuffo, and Berla Mundi are gunning for this award.

Social Media Star (YouTube)

The social media star (YouTube) category is to recognise YouTube users whose content on their platforms sparked conversations on the internet. Nominated for this award are, Wode Maya, Code Micky, Kwadwo Sheldon, Zionfelix and DJ Nyame (SVTV Africa)

Social Media Star (X/Twitter)

The social media star (X, formerly Twitter) category is to recognise tweeps who influenced trends and conversations on there. Sika Official, Kalyjay, Mempeasem President, Ameyaw Debrah will be battling it out in the category.

Social Media Star (TikTok)

The social media star (TikTok) category is to reward TikTokers who set trends or excited people on the video-sharing app with their content. Here, we see Erkuah Official, Afronita, Father Ankrah, and Gilbby face off.

Comedian of The Year

The Comedian of The Year category is to recognise the topmost comic actor. It includes comic stars who have cracked ribs with their performances on stage or got people laughing their heads off with skits. Kyekyeku, Seniorman Layla, Comedian Waris, and OB Amponsah made it to the list.

Best Dancer

Dancing, whether as a profession or a hobby, has become a prominent part of Ghana's entertainment. With this category, we are rewarding the dancer(s) with the most influence within the year. Happy Town (Makola Women), Afronita, Endurance Grand, and Dancegodloyd are the nominees.

Change-Makers of the Year

The Change-Makers category seeks to recognise players in the entertainment industry who have positively impacted society or their communities. Up for this award are Nana Ama McBrown, Rev Elvis Agyemang, John Dumelo, Fella Makafui, Nana Tea, and Kobby Kyei.

How to vote

The voting for the YEN Entertainment Awards is open from December 18 to 27. Here is the voting link. The good thing about this award scheme is that VOTING IS FREE!!!

Social media users would therefore have the chance to vote for their favourite nominee in the various categories.

