Chef Faila Abdul-Razak has been gifted a one-week vacation sponsored by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Chef Faila and her team visited the Jubilee House on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, to thank Bawumia for his support

Chef Faila cooked for 227 hours at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale in an attempt to break a world record

The vacation covered Faila, her husband and her sous chef, Eric.

The vacation is set to take place at Jirapa Dubai in the Upper West region.

Bawumia supported Faila's world record attempt at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale with GH¢30,000.

On Monday, January 1, 2024, Chef Faila began her journey to break Irish Chef Alan Fisher’s 119-hour and 54-minute record.

Chef Faila eventually cooked for 227 hours and is awaiting confirmation from the Guinness World Records.

She prepared 156 different kinds of foods during her world record attempt.

This consisted of 2,864 plates being served, out of which 450 plates went to an orphanage, the homeless and the less privileged.

