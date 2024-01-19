Afua Asantewaa Aduonum was touched when she shared pictures of supporters camping at her recently held Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt at Akwaaba Village

The seasoned broadcaster and entrepreneur thanked the supporters for their kind gestures ans asked how she could repoay them

Many people talked about the actions of the supporters, while others shared their experiences at the event

Ghanaian broadcaster who recently embarked on a Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt, Afua Asanetewaa Aduonum, was emotional when she shared pictures of supporters camping at the record-breaking event.

Afua Asantewaa was emotional as people slept at her sing-a-thon

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum shared touching pictures of people who came to support her at her sing-a-thon event in December 2023.

Captioning the post, she was surprised that people made Akwaaba Village their home during her GWR breaking attempt. In awe, she wrote:

you did this for me? Ah God.

Mrs Aduonum asked in the caption of the post how she could repay these supporters who rallied behind her. She thanked them and noted that their gesture touched her.

What a throwback Thursday. How can I repay or say thank you? No thank you isn’t enough Ghana showed up for me I’m touched. Dennis Temituro thank you for these shots

Photos of supporters sleeping at Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon in December 2023.

Ghanaians reacted to the pictures

Below are reactions from Ghanaians about supporters who camped at Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon event.

afiedenyigba said:

I even lost my phone when I came to support you because the love I have for you was just massive.

nana_hemaa_doronzy said:

Ghanaians we support our own but Charlie the mosquitoes were tooo much oooo

officialafiansempii said:

We are GHANIANS One people from and love…I love every single Ghanaian because we have just ourselves and God

epicitwas_ said:

Just that the system is not helping us as Ghanaians but we still love

blackmask_roy said:

Thats Ghana we have heart for anybody who have the spirit of determination

mavisgoodlife said:

I love how grateful and appreciative. God bless us all ❤️❤️❤️❤️

milkybrownb said:

Ghana loves you,we love you sweedy ❤️

