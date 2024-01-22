Ghanaian singer King Promise met famous Ghanaian and Nigerian footballers at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) happening in Côte d'Ivoire

Ghanaian singer King Promise met Nigerian striker Victor James Osimhen and other Black Stars players while on a trip to Côte d'Ivoire to follow the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) games.

Ghanaian singer King Promise was overjoyed when he met Nigerian striker Victor James Osimhen in Côte d'Ivoire at the 2023 AFCON. They took a selfie together and were overjoyed in the video.

In the video, Osimhen said it was good to see him. The Terminator crooner also visited the camp of the Black Stars of Ghana who are also competing in the 2023 AFCON.

He met the captain of the Black Stars, André Ayew, Salis Abdul Samed and Majeed Ashimeru who gifted him a signed Black Stars jersey.

Video of King Promise meeting Nigerian professional footballer Victor Osimhen and other Black Stars footballers.

Ghanaians reacted to the adorable video of King Promise meeting football players at the 2023 AFCON

The video melted the hearts of many as they watched King Promise meet Victor Osimhen and hang out with the Black Stars in their camp. Below are reactions from fans:

zosman988 said:

Love love from 5-star ( Ghana Davido) to our ballers

lifeof_cby said:

Why your man dey laugh Dede

kingyawampofo said:

Legends galore

_kofi.ababio said:

Dude short oh

kossiazoh575 said:

One love

"We love this": Famous cat predicts win for Ghana ahead of Mozambique game

YEN.com.gh reported that the viral miracle cat known as Nimbus Prono predicted that the Black Stars of Ghana would win their final match in the group stages of the 2023 AFCON.

The Black Stars of Ghana is set to clash with Mozambique on January 22, 2024, and according to the prediction of the famous cat, the Black Stars would emerge victors as he ate in the bowl of the country.

Many football lovers and Ghanaians took to the comment section to share their predictions on the game.

