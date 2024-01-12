An old video of Ghanaian singer King Promise has gone viral on social media as it confuses many Ghanaians whether it was his lookalike

The video was captured by media house TV3 at a time when King Promise was jumping onto the music scene with his top charting song Selfish

The video got many people comparing his physical features at the time to that of his lookalike

An old video of Ghanaian singer King Promise has surfaced on social media as many people compare how he looked then to his lookalike, Robest GH.

Old video of King Promise surfaces

The video was captured by Ghanaian media house TV3 Ghana, at a time when King Promise was jumping onto the music scene with his 2017 hit song, Selfish.

In the intro of the video, he sang an acapella of the song and then proceeded to give his message to his fans for the festive season, Christmas. He advised people not to drink and drive and then signed out with the peace sign.

Many people on social media were confused whether that was the old version of King Promise or his lookalike Robest GH as many could notice the striking resemblance.

Below is an old video of King Promise.

Ghanaians react to the video of King Promise

Many Ghanaians said they now understand why Robest GH claimed to be the lookalike of King Promise looking at the old video. Below are some of the reactions:

nanakwamezini said:

I now understand the lookalike guys.. agree a while he will change too.

kojo_ab_ said:

Ooo okay this is where the lookalike is coming from

beauty_n_memoriesgh said:

Eei I now understand the lookalike. He will also change very soon

luvlysalma said:

I no gree. This one is the look alike

kobehansel said:

This same guy will come on TV now and act like he doesn't understand twi

_blessadjoa said:

Someone said lookalike or what

bhice1 said:

He Was Looking Like A Fresh Graduate back then.

Man fights over 5 ladies over King Promise's jacket at Promiseland concert

YEN.com.gh reported that a set of staunch fans of King Promise were seen wrestling over the singer's jeans jacket at his Promiseland concert at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on December 26, 2023.

A man was seen fighting with over 5 other ladies for the jacket which the Terminator crooner threw into the crowd. The video got many people laughing hard in the comments.

