Athletic Bilbao eulogised Inaki Williams on their X account after his crucial goal knocked Barcelona out of the Copa del Rey

The Ghanaian forward joined the club less than 48 hours after Ghana's exit from the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The touching post has melted the hearts of many football fans as they joined the club in celebrating him

Athletic Bilbao celebrated their Ghanaian forward, Inaki Williams, after his splendid performance against Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey.

Athletico Bilbao celebrated Inaki Williams

The official X account of Inaki Williams's club, Athletic Bilbao, praised the Ghanaian footballer after his outstanding performance in the match against Barcelona that kicked them out of the Copa del Rey tournament.

The team shared a photo of Inaki celebrating his goal, which was crucial for advancing in the competition.

In the caption, they highlighted that the Ghanaian forward flew in just in time to join the team to win games. They wrote:

For the badge! ✈️ He came back to keep the party going! #AthleticBarça #AthleticClub

Meanwhile, the 4-2 victory would see Athletic Bilbao advance to the semi-final of the Copa del Rey tournament as the team joins Mallorca and Real Sociedad.

Below is a post of Athletic Bilbao celebrating Inaki Williams after he returned to club duties and put up a superb performance in the match against Barcelona.

Football fans reacted to the post of Athletic Bilbao celebrating Inaki Williams

Many football fans in the post's comment section acknowledged how talented a football player Inaki Williams is, such that others said the Black Stars of Ghana do not deserve him.

Below are comments:

@richardkoteynii said:

Ghana don't deserve this guy!!

@Mcdanyls1 said:

Thank God we still love Kwaku ❤️

@benyan31 said:

Deserves the goal after the pains of the AFCON

"Great footballer": Delay hails Inaki Williams with touching words, fans react

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Delay shared her thoughts on Ghanaian footballer Inaki Williams after his superb performance with his club, Athletic Bilbao, in their game against Barcelona to advance in the Copa del Rey.

Inaki Williams joined his club barely 48 hours after the Black Stars of Ghana were eliminated in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire.

Many Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the Ghanaian forward's performance in the 2023 AFCON and the Copa del Rey.

