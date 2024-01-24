Ras Nene, in a video, recalled fond memories of his early Kumawood days and the interesting roles he played

The actor said he was initially cast as a fetish priest very often and was later cast in armed robbery roles

Ras Nene was on the set of Kyekyeku's upcoming movie, and he and the producers and other crew members shared old memories

Ghanaian actor Ras Nene, in a new video shared on Plus 1 TV's YouTube page, opened up about his early days in Kumawood and the roles he played. He said he started his career as a fetish priest, often portraying the antagonist in movies. He said he enjoyed playing those roles because they challenged him to be creative and expressive.

Ghanaian comedian Ras Nene Photo Source: officialras_nene

Source: Instagram

He also revealed that he later switched to playing armed robbery roles, which he said were more physically demanding. The actor added that he did not know if it was due to his looks, but he was often cast in those roles.

Ras Nene mentioned that he was grateful for the opportunities and experiences he had in Kumawood, and that he learned a lot from his colleagues and mentors.

The video was recorded on the set of Kyekyeku's upcoming movie, which features Ras Nene and other Kumawood stars. Ras Nene said he was excited to be part of the project and that he was looking forward to entertaining his fans with his new role. He encouraged Ghanaians to support his "son" Kyekyeku in his new adventure.

Ras Nene prays for Kyekyeku

In another story, Ras Nene, in a heartwarming video, prayed for his protege, Kyekyeku, after he won Best Comedian at the YEN Entertainment Awards.

The actor showered blessings on Kykyeku, who's like a son to him, and prayed that he would outdo him and achieve greater things.

The beautiful moment took place on the set of Kyekyeku's upcoming movie, 1954, which is set to be released on March 6, 2024.

Kyekyeku buys car

YEN.com.gh earlier shared that Kyekyeku purchased his first car in 2023, and he has described the year as a remarkable one for him.

The YEN Entertainment Awards reigning Comedian of the Year lamented about the high import duties he paid at the port.

In the interview, Kyekyeku also talked about the upcoming premiere of his first self-produced movie.

Source: YEN.com.gh