Musician Samini has graduated from the prestigious Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration

The musician studied a Bachelor of Science programme in Project Management and graduated with a second-class upper-division

A video he shared on Instagram from his graduation has garnered significant traction from fans and well-wishers

Last year, Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, popularly known as Samini, caused a stir online with his decision to enrol at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

The reggae-dancehall legend took on a degree in Project Management and even became the school's SRC president.

On January 25, 2024, the musician proudly shared his graduation moments as he brought his education journey to an end.

Samini flaunts his new degree Photo source: Instagram/Samini_dagaati

Source: Instagram

Saminin flaunts his graduation certificate and medal

In a video shared online, Samini took his fans through his results after graduating from GIMPA.

The musician couldn't hide his joy as he showed his score - a second-class upper division in Project Management.

In addition to his certificate, the musician got a medal for his hard work and dedication as a student.

The musician has established that he got the degree to fulfil a promise he had made to his mother, who remains his biggest fan and source of inspiration. He added that he had returned to music now that his educational mission was over.

Netizens react to Samini's graduation video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Samini's special moment.

magnatefeba said:

Legend you know book wati second upper de3 3ny3 b3t33 saaa ooo

dj.nana.g wrote:

Big salute boss man. Surely not ur regular artist ..... Good afternoon to Opana. As for him de3 he must complete a degree in business strategy and communication

dr.dr._johnson commented:

2nd class upper you get a medal? Not in UG

kobby.kyei added:

Congratulation legend

Samini reacts to Black Stars AFCON exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samini had lashed out at the Black Stars for failing to qualify for the second round of this year's AFCON tournament in Côte d'Ivoire.

In a video, the musician implored fans to tone down the insults on Dede Ayew after his involvement in Mozambique's first goal against the Black Stars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh