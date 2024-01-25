Actor, Lil Win was one of several celebrities who fumed at the Black Stars after their untimely AFCON exit

The actor has now switched his focus from the team to the leaders of the Ghana Football Association

He criticised the association's reported habit of interfering with team selection and other technical decisions

Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur, Kojo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win fiercely tore into the Black stars after their exit from the ongoing AFCON.

The team managed only two points after losing their opening AFCON group game against Cape Verde and drawing twice against Egypt and Mozambique.

Black Stars' coach Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties but many fear the issues with the team persist. In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian actor says he has now switched focus from the Black Stars to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Lil Win sends a message to GFA

According to Lil Win, his decision to tone down on the Black Stars and direct his frustrations at the GFA was influenced by a few interactions with some players.

The players disclosed to Lil Win that their abysmal performance at the AFCON had a lot to do with the endless interferences from the association regarding decisions for the team.

In the video, he added that some of Chris Hughton's in-game decisions were influenced by the association and not the technical bench.

Going forward, the Ghana Football Association must allow the technical team to do its job fully without any interference, he advised.

Netizens react to Lil Win's message to the GFA

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Lil Win's message.

heixrolex said:

That order from above can't make the country better

onlytruth314 wrote:

Hmm that order from Above source must be uprooted ✅✅

pino_kuami commented:

Dem for sack dem all

believer_ba_gh noted:

Awwwh hmmmm As3m oooo Ghana

amglegacy_ added:

Hmm this "order from above"

Adebayor criticises the Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that former Togolese and Arsenal star, Emmanuel Adebayor was also not satisfied with the Black Stars' performance.

Speaking to the BBC, Adebayor called the Black Stars a team playing without motivation despite knowing the importance of the AFCON to Ghanaians.

