Delay Delights As She Inks New Brand Ambassadorial Deal, Netizens React
by  Peter Ansah
  • Media personality, Delay has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Fido Loans
  • Details of her deal are still scanty but the renowned socialite will become the brand's new face
  • Her fans couldn't wait to cheer her on after seeing photos from the launch event held to mark her new journey

Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay has been unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Fido Loans.

The company held a brief press soiree for its new ambassador as they signed and sealed the deal to begin their new journey.

Photos from Delay's unveiling ceremony in Accra as a brand ambassador have popped up online.

Delay gets a new deal
Delay becomes a new brand ambassador Photo source: Facebook/Delay
Source: Facebook

Delay has fast become one of the firebrands in Ghana. Her constantly growing TV and YouTube show together with her entrepreneurial strides has made her one of the highly sought-after personalities in the country.

According to Delay's publicist, Alexander Fifi Abaka, the socialite's role as the new brand ambassador is to inspire Fido users to take control of their financial future.

"Known for her authenticity and wide reach, Delay will help empower individuals to boost their Fido Scores, unlocking bigger financial opportunities," the publicist added.

Netizens react to Delay's new role as Fido's brand ambassador

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Delay's new deal.

Antoinette Mwinbom Delle said:

Keep soaring high Delay. You are a very good woman of substance

Opoku Ohemaa Doris wrote:

The big man in the business

Nana Adjei Derek commented:

Now we can officially delay in repaying our loans

Omari Ayirebi Kwasi remarked:

The smile alone. Awurade, akono

Osman Ibrahim exclaimed:

Delay make u know worry we go chop for ur account inside wai, congrats dear one

Delay compares Inaki's performance to the Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the media personality, Delay had shared her thoughts on Ghanaian footballer Inaki Williams after his explosive performance with his club Athletic Bilbao in their Copa del Rey game against Barcelona.

The media personality hailed the player saying "Great footballer, wrong environment!" referencing the player's rocky stint with the Black Stars at this year's AFCON.

Source: YEN.com.gh

