The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has endorsed John Dumelo as its parliamentary candidate in Ayawaso West Wuogon

The NDC said Dumelo's two challengers dropped out of the race after engagement's with the party's leadership

Dumelo expressed gratitude for the endorsement and rallied supporters ahead of the 2024 general election

John Dumelo has been endorsed to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NDC.

The endorsement comes after Dumelo's two contestants in the race dropped out after a "harmonious agreement."

In a statement, the NDC said its leadership had engagements with Dumelo's contestants.

“Upon further consultation with the party hierarchy and after engaging in constructive discussions with all the aspirants, we are pleased to inform the General Public that the two other aspirants have graciously accepted to give the nod to Mr. John Dumelo to represent the party,” the statement said.

The NDC further called on its supporters to rally behind Dumelo in his bid to win the seat in the New Patriotic Party stronghold.

In a post on Facebook, Dumelo expressed his appreciation for the endorsement and declared his intent to win the seat on his second attempt in the 2024 elections.

Fred Nuamah drops out of race

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that one of Dumelo's contenders, Fred Nuamah, had withdrawn from the n Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary primary race.

Nuamah also endorsed John Dumelo, who was his challenger in the race.

Nuamah said he took the decision in consultation with stakeholders, adding that he was not pressured in any way.

Dumelo employing hundreds in farming

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Dumelo's ginger farming venture, which, according to him, employs over 300 people.

The actor noted that agriculture is a rewarding sector, but it demands substantial financial investments. He also expressed fulfilment in contributing positively to the livelihoods of families.

Dumelo has, in the past, been praised for his efforts at adding value to the ginger he produces.

