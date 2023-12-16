Gospel musician SP Kofi Sarpong has bagged a Master's degree from GIMPA

SP Sarpong received his academic certificate at the school's graduation ceremony on December 15, 2023

Photos and a video from his graduation ceremony have emerged online stirring many congratulatory messages

Popular Ghanaian police officer and gospel singer, SP Kofi Sarpong, has graduated from the prestigious Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

SP Sarpong graduated from GIMPA with a Master's degree in International Relations and Diplomacy.

He was part of the school's graduation ceremony held at the Greenhill Campus on Friday, December 15, 2023.

SP Kofi Sarpong has bagged a Master's degree from GIMPA Photo source: @ghkwaku

Images from the graduation ceremony which emerged online showed the gospel singer dressed in his academic gown and looking all good.

In a video shared by blogger GH Kwaku, SP Sarpong was seen receiving his academic credentials.

Another post showed a set of photos with the gospel music stalwart posing with different people at the graduation.

Sarpong, known for his passionate work as a police officer and his soulful gospel music, has captured the hearts of Ghanaians with his commitment to both public service and personal development. His graduation from GIMPA marks a significant achievement, showcasing his dedication to academic excellence alongside his dedicated service to the community.

Ghanaians inspired by SP Sarpong's academic feat

News of Sarpong's accomplishment has spread like wildfire, with a video circulating online showing the jubilant officer receiving his degree amidst cheers and applause from fellow graduates and faculty members.

The video has touched countless Ghanaians, inspiring others to pursue their academic dreams regardless of their profession or background.

piesieesther said:

Big congratulations bro

adom5317 said:

Congratulations sir, you deserve it

richdemgh said:

Is Gimpa for celebrities??

Kalsoume Sinare bags Master's degree from GIMPA

Meanwhile, SP Sarpong was not the only famous person to graduate on the day. Actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe also graduated with a Master's degree from GIMPA.

Kalsoume was joined by family and friends, including her husband, Tony Baffoe, and actress Jackie Appiah, to celebrate the feat.

Photos and a video emerged online showing lovely scenes at the graduation ceremony.

