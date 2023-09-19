Prominent media personality Nana Ama McBrown has announced that McBrown's Kitchen is back on TV

The Onua TV presenter disclosed that Media General has decided to take the burden off UTV

The news has attracted much attention from fans, who congratulated the actress on her new feat

Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown caused a stir online after declaring that McBrown's Kitchen will air on TV3 and Onua TV.

After her abrupt leave from United Showbiz, McBrown's Kitchen was taken off UTV.

Although UTV did not reveal reasons for doing that, Nana Ama McBrown had a lot to say about the situation.

A photo collage of Nana Ama McBrown and guests of McBrown's Kitchen. Image credit: @mcbrownskitchen @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Berla Mundi, McBrown revealed that she was surprised UTV stopped showing her cooking show because she had paid for it.

She also revealed that she did not give Despite Media a leave notice because she was not under any contract as an employee.

During her show on Ouna TV, Nana Ama McBrown announced the future of McBrown's Kitchen.

These are the reactions from Ghanaians after hearing their favourite cooking show is back:

@0tismadaline commented:

Nana niewe will be watching it live and coloured.

@zehlskitchen219 commented:

Utv didn't act professionally at all.

@mss_rhoo commented:

I think UTV mixed business with pleasure.. they were too emotional when Nana left.. they should not have stopped showing Mcbrown’s kitchen if only Mcbrown was paying for it. Now I’m thinking, since Nana Ama is a celebrity, if there is news about her, will they report it on their platforms??

@maapat1431 commented:

Nana Ama is a very intelligent business woman. Lets all support her by watching and sharing every week

