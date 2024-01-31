The CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, Dr Grace Boadu’s sudden death came as a surprise to many

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has mourned the demise of the renowned doctor. He shared a video in which he couldn't hide his pain and sorrow at the sad news

Kwaku Manu's video sparked reactions online. Ghanaians mourned with him

Popular comic actor and YouTuber Kwaku Manu has mourned the painful death of Dr Grace Boadu who passed away recently.

He shared a five-minute video explaining the nitty-gritty of the news, and he could not conceal his emotional trauma.

Kwaku Manu mourns Dr Grace Boadu. Photo: @kwakumanubob/Instagram, Kessben TV/Facebook

In the TikTok video, actor Kwaku Manu said he couldn't fathom the news of Dr Boadu's death when he initially heard it.

He continued that he wanted the news to be confirmed before he spoke about it because death is not pleasant news in Ghanaian society. The Motia Kawa actor said even when a family member is ill, the family waits for some time before announcing the news to friends.

Kwaku Manu described the wealth of Dr Grace. He said she was a wealthy woman who lived in a plush mansion, drove expensive cars, and worked in a lavish medical centre.

He recounted how he was served in a lovely manner when he visited her home some time ago. He also asked the viewers if they knew how they'd die one day.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the video

honouryourancestors said

No one can escape death

ongod215 said:

Kwaku Manu you like talking too much

kwakuyesco said:

Who's also watching from the mortuary?

yawaddo said:

2024 is bringing things paaa ooo

