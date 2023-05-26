Ghanaian actor and YouTuber Kwaku Manu was aghast after learning that Dinda, an ex-convict he interviewed a few days ago, had died

He went to the destination where he had earlier interviewed Dinda, who had previously detailed how he carried out robberies to earn some money

Upon his arrival, an ex-convict friend of Dinda who received Kwaku Manu informed the actor that his friend had died a few days ago

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor and YouTuber Kwaku Manu was shocked after learning that Dinda, an ex-convict he interviewed on Thursday, May 18th 2023, had died. The actor was visiting the residence of the ex-convict to give him some funds.

Kwalu Manu interviews dead ex-convict's friend Photo credit: Kwakumanutv

Source: Youtube

During an interview with Patrick Donkor, an ex-convict and friend of Dinda, Kwaku Manu asked him about the whereabouts of Dinda, who he had earlier interviewed but was told to go and look in the mortuary.

Kwaku Manu looks surprised

The passionate and successful actor was shocked and wore a confused look as he repeatedly asked Patrick if he was confused about who he was talking about. However, Patrick affirmed that he was not mistaken.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Patrick told Kwaku Manu that there is a scheduled time for arrival in the compound house where he lives with Dinda and if they are not back by then, they are considered arrested or dead.

"I heard that someone had died at Breman Busuakura and it should be him. People think he is in the hospital, but he is not. If he were, he would have called us for assistance," Patrick said.

Patrick explains the household arrival time

Patrick detailed that there are specific times in the house when people are expected to arrive after their daily activities. He added that Dinda is one of the people who are predictable since he constantly reported according to the schedule.

"He left home on May 21st, Sunday and has never returned from wherever he went. If he should leave the house, he arrives by 2:30 AM. If he stays till 8:00 AM the next day, that means he has been arrested. If it continues until 4:00 PM, we can tell he has either been hospitalised or killed. But if that day also passes without a sign of him, then he is definitely dead," Patrick added.

Kwaku Manu later handed the GH¢300 he had carried along to Patrick, directing him to use the money for Dinda's funeral, provided there is a confirmation of his death.

Watch the video of Kwaku Manu's interview with the ex-convict below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Kwaku Manu's interview with the ex-convict

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Kwaku Manu's interview, applauding him for creating awareness and turning the lives of these ex-convicts around.

giga commented:

I believe that, the way this guy has confessed meaning he's ready to change from his evil deeds and so May God help him out through our help.. God is e-can do

DON KOBINA commented:

Kwaku, kindly bring us part "2" of this guy's past and an UPDATE on the guy in the BLACK JACKET whome you interviewed. We would like to know what exactly happened. Koby Ireland

Richard Kwaku Kusi commented:

Bra Kwaku I really know this guy paaaa and all what he is saying is true.

Kwaku Many begs Lil Win to make peace with Dr Likee

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Kwaku Manu begged Lil Win to resolve his issues with Ras Nene in a YouTube video.

The actor pleaded for harmony in the film business and warned that unneeded conflict amongst performers might have disastrous effects.

Lil Win has previously stated that YouTube sketch actors like Ras Nene will never have the same celebrity power as traditional Kumawood actors.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh