Nigerian female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, is showcasing her talents to students in the United Kingdom

The billionaire daughter thrilled students during a show at the University of Bath and she is proud of the achievement

The filled party arena had students vibing to DJ Cuppy's mixes and she boasted about her ability to merge being a student with DJing

A popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, is successfully mixing her academics at Oxford University with her profession as an entertainer.

The daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola thrilled a number of students at the University of Bath to an unforgettable night of fun.

DJ Cuppy performs at the University of Bath. Credit. @cuppymusic

Source: UGC

DJ Cuppy shared moments from the party on her Instagram story and feeds and bragged about her ability to combine academics with pleasure.

In the videos that surfaced online, majorly white students jumped and threw their hands in the air as they enjoyed DJ Cuppy's blend of good music and vibes.

She captioned one of the videos as:

"Student by DAY, but still a DJ by NIGHT #ToCuppyThisTune."

See the video below:

Fans reactions

Nigerians have reacted to DJ Cuppy's electrifying performance at the University of Bath. Most of them commended her for always representing and her energy behind the wheels.

YEN.com.gh captured some of their comments, read below:

Investorprosper:

"The hustle is real Girl."

Starprince_woss:

"DJ weh go Oxford."

E.f.u.e_l:

"You killing 'em both girl."

Mhizlinda:

"Money good forget good evening my people."

Marl.i9604:

"My one and only djcuppy."

Laqrist:

"Keep rising keep going girl."

Neyosykes:

"That's the vibe killer. Give them Hip-Hop."

