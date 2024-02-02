Many people are donating to the GoFundMe of curvy Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong after her brother Ebito confirmed that his sister was battling a stroke

After Ebito, the brother of curvy Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong confirmed that his sister was indeed suffering from a stroke, many people donated to her recovery. This comes after Ebito created a GoFundMe account to solicit funds to pay for treatments.

Moesha Boduong's GoFundMe for her stroke treatment. Image Credit: @moeshaboduong and GoFundMe

Source: Instagram

Many donate to Moesha Boduong's GoFundMe

The GoFundMe account was created on January 22, 2024, and this saw a few people donate money to help in the treatment of Moesha Boduong as she battles a stroke.

However, 11 days later, on February 2, 2024, an amount of USD 5,158 (GH¢6,3,846.34), has been accumulated in the account.

Ghanaian singer Rebecca Acheampong known in showbiz as Becca, was the highest donor. She donated USD 2,000 (GH¢24756.24).

Below are details of the GoFundMe account meant to gather money to help pay for stroke treatments for Moesha Boduong.

Source: YEN.com.gh