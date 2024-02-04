Ghanaian musician and socialite, Efia Odo has flaunted her new car bought and registered this year

She shared a photo of her posh Maserati Levante SUV ride worth over a million cedis online

Netizens thronged the comments section to congratulate Efia and share in her joy

Ghanaian musician and reality TV star, Efia Odo unveiled her ride, a Maserati Levante SUV in an earlier post this year.

The socialite has now shared an image of the 2024-registered swanky black ride customised in her name on social media with the caption "No Bars."

Netizens, stunned by Efia's new ride took to social media to congratulate and share in her joy.

Efia Odo flaunts her customised Maserati SUV

Source: Twitter

Efia Odo recounts how her struggles in purchasing her new car

While some netizens bombarded Efia Odo with unending congratulatory messages after she flaunted her new car, others sought to caution her about the dangers of reckless spending, especially considering the recent case of Moesha Boduong.

Moesha who used to be at loggerheads is currently bedridden after suffering a stroke and has had to resort to a GoFundMe campaign to finance her recovery.

Efia Odo, recently featured in the GH Queens reality TV show, clapped back at her detractors with a now-deleted tweet saying, "I've saved money and took Uber for 8 years, lemme live".

Netizens share their thoughts about Efia Odo's new car

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Efia Odo's new car.

@MokoWizzy said:

I watched your interview with delay and u said u haven’t gotten to the level of owing a car and u take bolts I hope now u can afford it it a nice car though congratulations let celebrate small wins ✌️

@sika_precious wrote:

Congrats Efia. Well deserved! You’ve been plain with not having a car for very long. I’m happy for you

@atick00 shared:

I quiet remember when someone was trolling EFYA that she doesn’t have a car and that she only take Uber. Fast forward Maserati monster

@SFaibil remarked:

Efia is sweet

Efia Odo shoots down rumours of sleeping with Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that musician and actress, Efia Odo had addressed the rumours about her relationship with Shatta Wale in the newly launched TV series, GH Queens.

The socialite established that she never slept with Shatta Wale as she narrated how their relationship ended.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh