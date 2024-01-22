Social media sensation and media personality Aba Dope has said that Nana Ama McBrown is her role model

According to her, after getting the opportunity to work at Media General she realised that major things about her life had to change

Aba Dope in the interview with Berla Mundi said Nana Ama McBrown has had a positive impact on her life.

Everyone has one person they look up to for inspiration. For Aba Dope, that person is Nana Ama Mcbrown.

In a recent interview, the influential socialite said she had modeled her life after Nana Ama Mcbrown.

She further explained that seeing where she is in life currently, she cannot still live in her old skimpy ways.

Aba Dope says she she modeled her life after Nana Ama McBrown.

Aba Dope reveres Nana Ama McBrown

In the interview with Berla Mundi, Aba Dope shared how much she reveres Nana Ama McBrown. She says Nana Ama is her role model and has been very impactful in her life. Aba Dope said when she got the opportunity to work with Media General she had the realisation that many things about her life had to change, hence, modelling her life like her mentor. The socialite also added that Empress Nana Ama McBrown is aware that she copies her.

I see Nana Ama McBrown as my mentor and when you pick someone as your mentor you want to live your life as exemplary as the person. Before, I dressed very provocatively and showed a lot of skin. After I got the opportunity to work with Media General I realised certain things about my life had to change. So I copied everything about my role model Nana Ama McBrown.

Neitizens react to Aba Dope's video

The video has many reactions from Ghanaians. YEN.com.gh has gathered a few of these comments below:

@sandrayeboah6003 said:

For real her dressing has really changed

@richest Paul said:

Aba Dope speaks fante like she can't speak English fluently

@Feldman said:

She speaks so well

@Amawiselyn00 said:

On the other hand, it seems she resembles Nana Ama too

@Esinam said:

She’s very real

@AmaSafowaa said:

wow the English is giving

