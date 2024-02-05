Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif recently met up with the team at Emy Africa for an interview

During the interview, the famous rapper went deep into his music journey, his awards, achievements, and hobbies

The interview sparked reactions from netizens and fans of Blacko

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif had an interview with Emy Africa for the latest issue of its magazine.

Black Sherif spoke extensively about his career and goals as an artiste.

Black Sherif speaks in a new interview. Photo:@black_sherif

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif's interview

In the interview, the January 9th rapper answered some questions about his personal and professional life.

Asked what he could not leave the house without, Black Sherif mentioned shea butter, a singlet, and his face towel. He also said his most memorable experience in being a musician is the freedom it brings him.

He also said in the video that he would've sold his dad's tyres for a living if he hadn't been a musician.

Black Sherif also called himself blessed for being able to make music that people love and can relate to. Speaking about his inspiration, he said he's inspired by freedom:

"I feel blessed. It's more like a chosen thing, so I feel blessed," he said.

Watch the video below.

Blacko's interview will be featured in the Generation Now issue of Emy Africa's new magazine edition, which is available on their website.

EMY Africa

Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa is a lifestyle brand that explores the people, places, ideas, and issues that shape men’s personal expressions, development, and experiences.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

topboy1223 said:

Clap for Blacko

sherly29 said:

Blacko to the world

abu356 said:

International Blacko

blackocharts said:

zerooooo

saani_1syde said:

album cover

