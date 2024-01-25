Curvy Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu and her other friends who are famous influencers in Ghana were spotted vacationing in Dubai

The group of friends had on their stylish outfits as they enjoyed their time on a private yacht by popping expensive alcoholic drinks, singing and dancing while taking videos and pictures

The comment section of the video was filled with lovely emojis as people gushed over their extravagant lifestyle

Famous Ghanaian influencers Hajia Bintu, Wesley Kesse and their friends took a trip to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for vacation.

Hajia Bintu, Wesley Kesse, and others were on a yacht in Dubai. Image Credit: @wesleykessegh

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu, Wesley Kesse and their friends travel to Dubai

Hajia Bintu, Wesley Kesse and their other influencer friends displayed their lavish lifestyle in an Instagram video.

The group of friends were spotted walking to a yacht in their casual outfits and later on changed to swimwear as they popped expensive alcoholic bottles and enjoyed themselves.

Hajia Bintu flaunted her curves in a two-piece swimwear as she sang and danced with her friends around the deck of the luxury yacht.

The video also showed the plush interior of the yacht and the bucket filled with drinks that were served to them.

Video of Hajia Bintu, Wesley Kesse and their friends having a good time on a yacht in Dubai.

"Money dey GH": Beautiful Ghanaian house with large pool and private yacht pops up

YEN.com.gh reported that a video on TikTok showed a beautiful home in Ghana with its private yacht and several other luxurious facilities.

The plush mansion was painted all white with several glass windows, a big pool, a lounge, and a sitting area by the poolside.

The yacht was parked a few metres away from the lounge, where there are chairs also for occupants who want to use that area.

Rich but humble: Ibrahim Mahama cruises in a boat, waves at fishermen at sea

YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, showed the humility side of him as he waved back at some fishermen while on a boat cruise.

The men were so excited to see the astute businessman as he waved at them several times from his speedboat.

The video got many people worried about his safety as he sped off on the boat without wearing a life jacket.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh