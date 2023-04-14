Ghanaian evangelist Papa Shee said that any artiste who sings secular songs would not make it to the kingdom of heaven

His reason for making such statements was that, such people are employed to do the work of the devil since their songs do not glorify the name of the Lord

Asked whether highlife music and music of other genres affect the spirituality of Christians, he replied by saying they do

Ghanaian evangelist Papa Shee said that every artiste who sings secular music would not make it to the kingdom of Heaven. He said that songs which do not glorify the name of the almighty God were not worth singing.

In an interview with CTV, the popular evangelist and Koyon So hitmaker said that every song must be sung to glorify the name of the Lord. His reason for saying this was that, there is no verse in the Bible which says a man should sing to glorify another object or a person except God.

When he was asked about artistes who sing secular songs and claim they still believe in God and go to church on Sundays, the former secular singer said such artistes are not being truthful but are only deceiving themselves. The evangelist added that the devil employs people who sing secular music and are all on their way to hell.

Watch Evangelist Papa Shee's interview about secular music below:

Some Ghanaians who disagreed with him commented on the video which was posted on Instagram

kwameantwi990 commented:

Heaven is my home fo) nono, they know who will make and who will not make it to heaven. Boi

jaybaba commented:

We hear, what about secular actresses and actors? Should we all be watching and acting in Jesus films? #nonsense

quarshie.paul7 commented:

LoL... I think you're saying the truth ...

Reverend Obofour says Christian Atsu was a man of God and is currently in heaven

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that popular Ghanaian preacher, Reverend Obofour, has paid glowing tributes to former Newcastle winger Christian Atsu, who died in the Turkey earthquake.

Reverend Obofour said testimonies of Atsu’s good deeds bear witness to the kind of person he was. Ghanaians reacted to the video and commended him for consoling the late player's family with such kind words.

