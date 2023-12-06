Ghanaians shared their views on the drawings of Kuami Eugene and Berla Mundi on The Day Show

As part of activities during the interview of Kuami Eugene on the show, the two Ghanaian celebrities made sketches on a whiteboard

Many people mentioned the names of what their drawings represented in the comments

Media personality Berla Mundi and musician Kuami Eugene got many people laughing hard when they displayed their drawings in a lovely picture.

Kuami Eugene and Berla Mundi dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @kuamieugene and @berlamundi

Kuami Eugene and Berla Mundi display their drawings

In the picture that was shared on the Instagram page of Berla Mundi, she and Kuami Eugene stood in front of the studio audience and showed off their drawings.

The adorable moment was captured during Kuami Eugene's interview on The Day Show, and as part of activities on the show, they decided to find out which person was the better artist.

In the caption of the post, the host of The Day Show asked her fans to guess what the drawings represent in the comment section.

Berla Mundi and Kuami Eugene display their sketches on live TV.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the drawing of Kuami Eugene and Berla Mundi

Many people in the comment section guessed what the drawings of Kuami Eugene and Berla Mundi represented.

Others also criticised their sketches as they opined that they could have done better.

akuaillaria said:

Yours is Monica and Kuami's own is Mary, outmoded maid

stenvella_savage said:

The one you're holding looks like Aba dope

maximamissodey said:

That's a lovely dress you have on, Berla! You rock everything you wear!

nyannthierry uu said:

Unless bullion van. is your drawing a cat with a BBL?

nyannthierry said:

Your face tells it all. Even you are confused

qhwaku_snapchart said:

Monica and Eugene

adwoabless24 said:

That day was all fun. In fact I got entertained

prof__ntow1 said:

Grand P and his girlfriend

iamleemensah said:

Grand P and his girlfriend

