Becca Speaks About Helping Moesha Boduong With $2k, Says She Was Touched By Her Story

by  Geraldine Amoah
  • Songwriter and singer Becca has confirmed that it was she and her husband, Sani Tobi Daniels, who donated to Moesha Boduong's GoFundMe, making them top donors on the website
  • She stated that she might not be best friends with the curvy model but was touched by her story and wanted to help her
  • Also, a fellow guest on the show, musician Kwabena Kwabena urged people not to be judgemental despite Moesha living lavishly before falling to a coma

Multiple award-winning musician Rebecca Acheampong with the stage name Becca, has opened up about why she and her husband, Sani Tobi Daniels, donated to curvy model Moesha Boduong's GoFundMe account.

Becca and her husband Sani Tobi Daniels and Moesha Boduong
Becca and her husband, Sani Tobi Daniels, and Moesha Boduong dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @beccafrica and @moeshaboduong
Source: Instagram

Becca breaks her silence on donating $2k to Moesha's GoFundMe

In an exclusive interview with media personality Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, Becca revealed that she donated $2000 to Moesha Boduong's GoFundMe because she was touched by her story and wanted to help her.

She disclosed thas she and her husband, Sani Tobi Daniel contributed a huge amount to the GoFundMe account. With this amount, the couple became top donors.

The Yes I Do crooner asked what is the purpose if God has helped you in life and you do not extend it to others.

"She might not be my best friend, but she is a sister in the industry. Whenever she sees me, she calls me sister. So I thought, why not help her as much as I can?"

Below is a photo collage of Becca and her husband's donationo to Moesha Boduong's GoFundMe account.

Becca and her husband Sani Tobi Daniels donate to Moesha
Becca and her husband, Sani Tobi Daniels, donated to Moesha Boduong's GoFundMe. Image Credit: @beccafrica
Source: Instagram

Critics bashing donors of Moesha Boduong's GoFundMe

Before Moesha Boduong came down with a stroke, she was known for living an extravagant lifestyle and doing expensive body-enhancing procedures such as a BBL.

This has many questioning why donors of her GoFundMe are donating to someone known to live lavishly.

Speaking on the criticisms toward donors of the account, a fellow guest on the show, musician Kwabena Kwabena, said:

"How did she live her life? At the end of the day, somebody is ill, is in a situation, and you have to have some sympathy."

Becca also advised people not to misunderstand and judge people in the industry because they might be going through difficult times.

A video detailing why Becca and her husband, Sani Tobi Daniels, donated to Moesha's GoFundMe.

Hmm: 1st video of 'comatose' Moesha Boduong in a hospital bed stirs sadness

YEN.com.gh reported that Moesha Boduong was recently reported to have fallen into a coma after hitting her head on the ground in an accident.

A video surfaced showing the comatose Moesha lying in a hospital bed with drips on her.

The video surfaced after the actress' younger brother, Ebito Bodu,ong confirmed her sad situation and started a fundraiser for her treatment.

Source: YEN.com.gh

