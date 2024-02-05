Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi hosted the virtual red carpet at the 2024 edition of the Grammy Awards

She shared a video of her interviewing Nigerian musician Ayra Starr and other major stars on the red carpet

The video excited many Ghanaians as they talked about her being far gone in her media career

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi hosted the virtual red carpet for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Berla Mundi interviews big stars on the Grammy virtual red carpet

Seated behind her laptop, Berla Mundi hosted the virtual red carpet of the 2024 Grammys from her hotel room in Los Angeles. The smooth production was done by Dela Michel.

The TV3 presenter dazzled in her orange corset gown as she interviewed several stars who showed up to the prestigious award ceremony.

In the video she shared on her Instagram page, Berla interviewed Nigerian songstress and songwriter Ayra Starr, who was delighted about being nominated for the Grammys for the first time.

In the interview, the Rush crooner noted that she was grateful to be at the event, adding that the nomination meant a lot to her since she put in a lot of work in 2023.

Speaking on South African musician Tyla bagging the Best African Music Performance. Ayra Starr said:

"For Tyla, she deserves it hundred percent. I am so proud of her. I am so happy for her."

Video of Berla Mundi interviewing Ayra Starr on the virtual red carpet for the 2024 Grammy.

Ghanaians reacted to a video of Berla Mundi hosting the virtual red carpet at the Grammys

Many of Berla Mundi's followers were overjoyed as they hailed her for going far in her media career. Their reactions come at the back of the TV3 presenter sharing a video of her interviewing Nigerian singer Ayra Starr on the virtual red carpet of the 2024 Grammys.

Below are some of the reactions:

julieboat_93 said:

In no time Queen Berla will be hosting Grammy’s Red Carpet and be working with BBC looking forward to that in Jesus Name!!!

b.youbyberlamundi said:

She's international, our momma is international

hoodbabydylan14 said:

Ghanaians would never hail you until you make it…smh!

sa_nd8064 said:

I don't know if am the only one who is so happy whenever she does something amazing

mr.derek_clark said:

Change your name to Berla Far Gone !! ❤️

kennethashiakwei said:

OMG GHANAIAN GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL POWER HOUSE QUEEN BERLA MUNDI

evescollections_gh said:

Go higher my dear Berla. God is with you. So proud of you

villas_boaz said:

Eeee Berla Mundi Your connections is hugeeeeee.. How did you do this ? Congratulations woman of the moment.

Berla Mundi meets Grammy's CEO and President, teaches them how to dance Azonto

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Berla Mundi discharged duties at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

She was announced as the host for this year's African Nominees Brunch organised by Dentaa Amoateng.

A video of Berla on the dancefloor with the Recording Academy's top bosses caused a frenzy online.

