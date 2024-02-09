Akua GMB has continued to make fun of Afia Schwarzenegger on social media following their latest 'beef'

Akua, who had earlier replied to an attack from Schwar, shared a video of her dog asking for a human wife for the animal

Schwar started the banter after she attacked Akua GMB over a post the latter had shared online

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, a.k.a. Akua GMB, is not relenting in her latest banter with Afia Schwarzenegger.

After releasing an epic reply in which she described Schwar as a stray dog, Akua has come back again with another post.

Akua GMB continues to mock Afia Schwar Photo source: @iamakuaamoakowaa, @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

Schwar attacks Akua GMB over Kwaku Oteng

Schwar recently released a video in which she blasted Akua GMB for what she described as an attempt to disrespect her [Akua's] ex-husband, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Akua had earlier shared posts on Instagram alerting the police that some people were using their influence to intimidate others over debts.

While the post did not mention names, Schwar came online claiming Akua was shading her former husband, Kwaku Oteng of Angel and Adonko fame.

Among other things, Schwar accused Akua GMB of cheating on Dr Oteng while they were married.

Akua GMB replies and continues to mock Schwar.

Not being the first time she has suffered such an attack from Schwar, Akua GMB decided to face her squarely.

A few hours after her main reply, in which she explained why Schwar attacked her over the years, Akua decided to make fun of her foe.

In her latest post on Instagram, Akua GMB shared a video of a dog asking for a human wife for the animal.

Even though she did not mention any name, everyone in the comment connected the shade to Afia Schwar.

"Good morning folks i need an ugly human wife for my adorable dog!!! Any recommendation pls?" her caption read.

See the post below:

Afia Schwar fires Moesha Boduong's family

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger has recently called out the family of Moesha Boduong.

She called them ungrateful and said they did not have Moesha's best interest at heart; they only cared about the money they could make off her.

Source: YEN.com.gh