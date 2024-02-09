Maame Artise, a Ghanaian woman attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chewing time of a piece of gum, has started her attempt

A video of her seated and chewing gum while a televised clock counted the time has gone viral on social media

Many wondered whether the attempt was for clout, while others were concerned about her jaws.

A passionate Ghanaian woman, Artise Maame, has begun her Guinness World Record attempt to break the longest time for chewing a piece of gum.

A Ghanaian woman embarked on a GWR chewing gum marathon

Videos of Maame Artise seated comfortably in her chair while a televised clock counts her time have gone viral on social media.

Maame Artise is bent on breaking the GWR for the longest time of chewing a piece of gum as she kept a straight face in the first few minutes the clock ticked.

She was seen playing with the chewing gum as a member of her team recorded her.

Below is the official flier of Artise Maame's Guinness World Record chewing gum marathon attempt.

Video of Artise Maame embarking on her chewing gum marathon.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Maame Artise's chewing gum marathon

Many people wondered whether Maame Artise's GWR attempt was real or for chasing clout. below are some of the reactions:

princess_otiwaah_cartel said:

Is this playing or a serious thing

makariosocran1 said:

If this is actually true, kindly tell her to be slow with the chewing cos after some time she might be facing some jaw pains

homeof_disposables said:

Asem Ben koraa ni

ch_baffour said:

I love this woman ei

entertainmentandlifestyle said:

This be Gum a thon

the_major_paints said:

By the time she finishes, her jaw will be like chopbox.

bracee1764 said:

It could be hard ampa

"I paid GWR over GH¢9k to speed up review process": Afua Asantewaa says

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Afua Asantewaa revealed that she had to pay a huge sum of money for Guinness World Records to speed up the review process of her sing-a-thon attempt.

Disclosing the amount, she said she paid a $650 (GH¢8,048.10) fee to fast track the process, adding that she had to pay $100 (GH¢1,238.17) transaction fees, making it a total of $750 (GH¢9,286.27).

Many people lashed out at her for being impatient and paying huge sums of money for the process to be sped up.

