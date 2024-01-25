Chef Abena Kwartemaa has made the bold step of attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours

Her attempt is set to begin on February 16, 2024, and it will take place in Kumasi

Many Ghanaians shared their thoughts on her attempt and opined that it was too early since Chef Faila recently completed hers and is awaiting results

A Ghanaian chef, Abena Kwartemaa, announced that she would embark on a Guinness World Records cook-a-thon attempt.

Ghanaian Chef Abena Kwartemaa will embark on a GWR cook-a-thon attempt. Image Credit: @cypress_kwartemaa_paegia

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian chef to attempt Guinness World Records cook-a-thon

Chef Abena Kwartemaa took to her official Instagram page to share a screenshot of the official email sent to her by Guinness World Records (GWR) as they approved her cook-a-thon attempt.

Sharing details of the record-breaking attempt on a flier, the Ghanaian chef revealed that it will be held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. The attempt is scheduled to start on February 16, 2024.

Chef Abena will become the second Ghanaian to attempt to break the GWR for the longest cooking hours after Chef Failatu Abdul Razak.

Below is the approval email Guinness World Records sent Chef Abena Kwartemaa on her cook-a-thon attempt.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts as another Ghanaian attempts to break another Guinness World Record attempt

Below are some of the thoughts from Ghanaians as another chef prepares to attempt to break the record for the longest cooking hours.

nanamercykesewaa said:

Eeeeeiii .. thon year

credlotweb said:

The cooking record will end up setting the record for the most record attempts

omar_perez_00 said:

Chale chale we nor finish with the Black Stars yet, make we deal with them

amoanimaacharity said:

So can't she use the money she will be spending on gas, electricity, etc to start business hmm you don't get any support oooo yooooo we are tired of all this.

The flier shows details of the official attempt at the Guinness World Record cook-a-thon.

History maker: Chef Faila ends Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt after 227 hours

YEN.com.gh reported that Failatu Abdul Razak ended her attempt to break the Guinness World Record's longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Faila's cook-a-thon ended on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, after cooking for 227 hours within 10 days.

If her attempt gets approved, Faila will be breaking the current record of 119 hours held by Irish chef Alan Fisher.

