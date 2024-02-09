Ghanaian woman Artiste Maame nearly gave up her Guinness World Record chew-a-thon attempt when she fell into a deep sleep

In the video, she dozed off while chewing gum and was later on singing and throwing her hands in the air in the hopes of staying awake

The video got many people laughing hard in the comments

A Ghanaian woman attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest hours of chewing a piece of gum, Artiste Maame, nearly gave up the attempt after falling asleep while chewing.

Artiste Maame attempting the GWR for the longest chewing hours of gum. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom and @artisemaame_ogb

Source: Instagram

Artiste nearly gives up the GWR attempt

After nearly seven hours into her seven-day Guinness World Record attempt, Artiste Maame was already tired and was on the brink of giving up.

She was seen resting her head on her palm while trying to chew the gum as she almost fell into a deep sleep.

After a few minutes in that position, she began humming a song while throwing her hands in the air, hoping to stay awake and break the record.

Below is a video of Artiste Maame attempting to break a GWR.

Reactions to the video

Many people laughed hard in the comment section as they advised her to give up the attempt since she was not fit enough to go seven days.

_afia_odaamea said:

The Apantan has become weak

mrlaughtergh said:

mama go to bed wae you can’t kill yourself

chef_michael247 said:

Keep chewing, don't give up chew till one tooth drops ‍♂️we are behind u

denzard.eth said:

Just 7 hours and she’s sleeping. SMH

foose_legit said:

She’s too aged for this oh naaaaaa. The energy is down mom is even sleeping oh naaa

button_cone said:

When the night came the enemy came to steal

alphur_ said:

Buh she's still chewing the gum???

ap_papabi1 said:

Justice for Guinness World Record

Patrick Amenuvor calls off stand-a-thon attempt, shares reasons in a statement

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian photographer and content creator Patrick Amenuvor announced that he had called off his Guinness World Record stand-a-thon attempt.

According to a statement he released, he believed he had broken a set of rules for the attempt, noting that a new date would be released.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to the unfortunate news.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh