Efia Odo Reignites Her On-Screen Romance With Dr Likee, Video Excites Fans
by  Peter Ansah
  • Efia Odo has rekindled her on-screen relationship with comedian and actor Dr Likee
  • In a video shared by Efia Odo, the actress and the comedian exchanged words after Efia accused Likee of infidelity
  • The video has garnered significant traction from fans as they shared their admiration for the on-screen couple

Ghanaian actress and musician Efia Odo has returned to creating skits with Dr Likee after a hiatus.

Last year, Efia Odo appeared in several episodes of Dr. Likee's YouTube skits, inspiring scores of fans with her acting prowess.

In a new video shared by Efia Odo, the two renowned socialites seem to have reunited.

Efia Odo confesses love for Dr Likee
Efia Odo reunites with Dr Likee. Photo source: Facebook/DrLikee, Instagram/EfiaOdo
Source: Facebook

Efia Odo and Dr Likee exchange words on set

To many fans, Efia Odo and Dr Likee make an inseparable pair best suited for TV, and they are beloved for their constant couple content.

In Efia's new video, Dr Likee admitted that he had missed her following their hiatus.

She accused Dr Likee of infidelity as she assured him that their on-screen relationship was a forever liaison.

Dr Likee's demeanour as Efia Odo went off on him mesmerised scores of fans who thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the couple.

Netizens react to Efia Odo and Dr Likee's reunion

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their opinions on Efia Odo's reunion with Dr Likee.

@thadwhizzle said:

You two always got me mostly when Efia spitting the blɛ then Aka gets lost

@Jprinceross wrote:

Allow this guy marry u errr, he will treat u like a Queen that u are.

@Alphabet_Kabs commented:

Efia...woy3 me ly paaa o...

@jxt_stylish_ remarked:

you two look good together

@gyaewas3m added:

Dr Like is confused Efya aboter3

Efia Odo customises her new car

Earlier, YEN.om.gh reported that Efia Odo had shared her 2024-registered swanky black ride customised in her name on social media with the caption:

"No Bars."

The actress and musician, who was recently featured in the GH Queens reality TV show, clapped back at her detractors with a now-deleted tweet saying:

"I've saved money and took Uber for 8 years, lemme live,"

Source: YEN.com.gh

