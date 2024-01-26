Ahuofe Patri, in a recent interview, debunked rumours that suggested that she was ever romantically involved with Kalybos

The actress speaking with Adom FM, said that if people believed that she was involved with Kalybos it would mean that both of them did their jobs well

Both Ahoufe Patri and Kalybos have been good friends since their time at NAFTI, and she was one of his groomsmen at his wedding

Actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri, has addressed rumours about her relationship with fellow actor Kalybos.

The duo, who have shared the screen in various projects, have long been at the centre of speculation regarding a potential romantic connection.

However, Ahuofe Patri, in a recent interview with Adom FM, was quick to dispel any such notions, emphasising that their bond was strictly platonic.

Ahoufe Patri sets the record straight on relationship with Kalybos Photo Credit: @kalybos1, @priscilla_opoku_agyeman

Source: Instagram

During the interview, the host OPD, he was heartbroken when Kalybos married, and it was not to Ahuofe Patri. He added that their chemistry on and off the screen was an admiration for many as they both suited each other.

Speaking about the dynamics of her relationship with Kalybos, the actress said they share a deep and healthy friendship built on respect and understanding. She also pointed out that if people were perceiving a romantic involvement between them, it was a testament to their acting skills and the convincing chemistry they bring on-screen.

I have always felt that if indeed people felt Kalybos and I were romantically involved, then it means we both did our job well. I was there for him to help usher him at his wedding. He is a very good friend and there was nothing else going on with us. she said.

Watch video below:

Ghanaians react to Ahoufe Patri

Yen.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians who commented on the video

@bismarkadu915 said:

Patricia is my Crush

@Faisal Kongo said:

I thought the same

@Pet House said:

I missed old Patricia

Ahuofe Patri part of groomsmen at Kalybos' stunning wedding

YEN.com.gh reported that Actress Ahuofe Patri was an amazing sport at the traditional wedding of comic actor Kalybos on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The actress donned matching outfits with the groomsmen as it was clear she was one of the groomsmen for the occasion.

However, she played the part well, as seen in videos that made rounds on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh