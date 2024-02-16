TV3 Drops Cartoon Photo Of Giovani Saying Goodbye To AJ Sarpong, Fans Interpret Its Meaning
- Media General got many of their followers trying to decipher the meaning of a cartoon photo of AJ Sarpong and Giovani they posted on their social media page
- In the photo, Giovani was waving at AJ Sarpong, who stood outside a bus with her luggage
- Many analysed the picture as they shared diverse opinions in the comments
Media General's TV3 got many social media followers deciphering a cartoon photo of two of their presenters, AJ Sarpong and Giovani Caleb.
Photo of AJ Sarpong and Giovani Caleb
In the cartoon photo shared on the social media page of TV3, Giovani Caleb was driving a bus and waving at AJ Sarpong while smiling.
AJ Sarpong kept a straight face and waved back at him. Her backpack was on her back, and her two suitcases were on the floor.
The post's caption got many people wondering whether AJ Sarpong was leaving Media General after joining them a year ago, in March 2023.
The mic drops, but the journey continues ❤️!
Photo of AJ Sarpong and Giovani Caleb
Fans analyse the picture of AJ Sarpong and Giovani Caleb
Many people tried to decipher the meaning of the cartoon photo of Giovani Caleb and AJ Sarpong.
While some said they did not understand what the photo meant, others said it meant that AJ Sarpong was either leaving Media General or she was leaving as host of 3FM's Drive Time show.
philippp.x said:
Some of us are home economics students. How do you expect us to understand this literary device
nanantwi4 said:
From the picture, there is a 3fm drive indication and Aj, with her luggage is waving Giovani from outside. It depicts that Aj who was paired with Giovani (the main driver of the show) is getting off the 3fm drive. The caption reads, the journey continues so Aj is still with the MG family but maybe due to the many responsibilities she’s gotten off the drive show for now. Bahm!!
__yooku__ said:
Admin just wants content engagement and you’re all giving him the attention. Most likely AJ will be hosting a new show or she’s going on vacation. It’s simple!
atiogbegloria said:
What is going on here? AJ please don't go anywhere PM extra will start soon
_deera._ said:
What is this supposed to mean...is Giovanni leaving us
mavisappiah99 said:
AJ, where are u going with ur bag
nelson_bamam said:
This means something.. AJ is out of the 3FM bus meaning she has left the MG family or??
_ewurabena.afriyie said:
Admin, me dier I don't understand anything here o
themcjeromegh said:
Some of us are too smart to understand, so add clear captions.
